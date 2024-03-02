Vehicle Day at Warren Elementary School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today on the west side, Warren Elementary School students got a taste of what their future careers may look like.

Employees from Tucson area organizations and companies were at the school’s “Vehicle Day” to speak to students about their jobs and show the car used for each profession.

Many students dressed up for their future job. Popular career goals among students were to become police officers and doctors.

“I want to be a doctor, because I want to take care of my grandma,” said one student.

Student Bella Aguirre also wants to be a doctor. “I want to be a doctor when I grow up,” she said. “They help patients, they check if you’re okay.”

Some of the employers in attendance included Tucson Police Department, Tucson Electric Power and Drexel Heights Fire Department. KGUN 9 was also at the event to speak with students.