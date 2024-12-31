Unlike 'big-box' gyms, this local gym doesn't see influx of New Year's gym-goers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New Year’s resolutions often bring packed gyms, but that’s not the case at Tucson Strength. Unlike larger fitness centers, this local gym sees a different kind of January trend.

Danny Sawaya, the owner of Tucson Strength, says they don’t experience the typical influx of newcomers chasing fitness resolutions. Instead, his gym attracts those looking to avoid the crowded scenes at bigger facilities.

"We get a lot of people that come from the big box gyms because they don’t want to fight for equipment and they want a place that’s not inundated with New Year’s resolutioners," Sawaya said.

According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, gym memberships spike by 12% in January—the highest increase of any month. But statistics show that up to 80% of new gym-goers abandon their resolutions by February.

Connor Barickman, a 37-year-old member of Tucson Strength, knows the struggle of sticking to fitness goals. After being 50 pounds overweight during the COVID-19 pandemic, he turned to the gym as part of his transformation.

"One of the big pieces was this gym in particular," Barickman said. "I’ve been to a bunch of gyms all over the place, and one of the magic things about here is there’s not a crowd, there’s not a slam January first."

Now, Barickman works out six times a week as part of his routine.

For newcomers hoping to stick with their goals, powerlifter Ben Caspary has a piece of advice: start small.

"Don’t make the goals too unrealistic," Caspary said. "Don’t say six times a week if you’re going zero right now. Go like two or three."