Tucson's vice mayor weighs in on tension, fear in immigrant communities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two weeks ago, a Homeland Security spokesperson confirmed an investigation was ongoing at the address where neighbors described immigration agents posing as Tucson Electric Power workers. That situation unfolded in the city of Tucson’s Ward One.

As some members of the community are pushing back against the trump administration’s efforts to enforce illegal immigration, Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz spoke to KGUN 9 regarding recent events.

“We need to protect each other, and especially in this moment,” said the vice mayor.

As the representative of Ward One in Tucson, Santa Cruz also weighed in on how neighbors said to have witnessed HSI agents impersonating TEP workers.

“They're creating a lot of confusion for people. When would you be feel threatened by a utility worker? You would feel like, 'oh, they're just making sure, right, that my electricity is running, my internet is running,' but it's just deceiving,” she said.

While Governor Hobbs has confirmed her office is investigating that situation, Santa Cruz's office is raising awareness of resources, such as Derechos Humanos and know-your-rights workshops.

“We are committed as the City of Tucson, to not collaborate with ICE on these investigations, and that has been our stance from the beginning."

Still, tensions are on the rise across the country, and in Tucson, as protests and riots continue to attempt to push back against immigration enforcement efforts.

Tucson has had two protests this week, standing in solidarity with demonstrations and protesters in Los Angeles.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem attended a press conference Thursday morning in Los Angeles to comment on the outbreak of protests, defending the actions of immigration enforcement officers.

“Our HSI and ICE individuals have been out conducting operations with our government partners to make sure these bad actors, murderers, criminals, rapists, pedophiles, traffickers, and drug traffickers are brought in and brought to justice finally with this administration,”

Noem said.

More protests are expected to continue this weekend for what activists have deemed "No Kings Day." Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz told KGUN 9 she planned to attend a local rally.

“I'm always going to be supportive of having peaceful protests on our right to our First Amendment freedom of speech," Santa Cruz said. "I think it's unfortunate when things take a turn, but sometimes even then, we hyper-focus on that violence, and not the violence that ICE and the military are perpetuating on our community."