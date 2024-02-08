Tucson’s African Art Village wraps up after a three-week-long showcase

The African Art Village is in its last week, with shop closing up on Sunday. The annual event draws vendors and visitors from across the nation.

Kissima Drammeh is one of the vendors who has been showcasing his authentic African items for the past three decades.

Drammeh offers traditional African artifacts such as baskets, beads, fabrics, statues, and more.

“It is very important because this happens once a year, so Tucson also needs this. The whole country and the United States, or outside the country. Everybody comes once a year, so it's good to be here,” said Drammeh.

Vendors encourage the community to come and learn about African culture for the remainder of the week.

