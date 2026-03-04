Tucsonans stock up on gas amid Middle East conflict concerns and rising prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Concerns over the conflict in the Middle East are hitting close to home for Tucson residents, many of whom are reacting by stocking up on gas.

At a Chevron on St. Mary's Road in the west side, where prices remain under $3 a gallon, customers like Adrian are taking advantage while they can. He filled up his car that takes 30 gallons along with three gas cans — five gallons each.

"The whole crisis in the middle east. The uncertainty of where gas prices may end up, that's why I brought the extra tanks," Adrian said.

The extra fill-up comes with a simple calculation.

"You know gas is already high and if it goes higher, save a few cents I guess," Adrian said.

He says it's crazy how things are unfolding right before our eyes.

"I don't think it did have to happen like this. I think it could have been done more diplomatic, like the previous administration had done. But again, I must say there's frustration," Adrian said.

According to AAA, the current national average for gas is $3.11 per gallon. Arizona's average is $3.40, and Tucson's average is $3.21 — about 20 cents higher than a week ago and about a 30 cent increase from a month ago.

Chevron employee Dennis Paudel said the station raised its prices by 16 cents last Friday, but business has remained busy.

"Yeah they are coming and they are always saying how are you giving the best price in town? You're giving the best price here at St Mary's," Paudel said.

When asked whether the station plans to raise prices again, Paudel said it depends on the condition of the country.

"The gas comes from overseas. That's why the price is getting up because of the taxes and the tariffs is going high," Paudel said.

Gina Vigil, who is from California, said she was initially surprised by how affordable Arizona's gas prices were — but that feeling didn't last.

"Now it just seems like I'm in California again. They're just getting that high, so yeah, and the only reason I can afford Chevron gas is my dad sent me a gift certificate for my birthday. That is the only reason I'm not at the little low scale ones," Vigil said.

Vigil said she has to be cautious of every penny she spends and is worried about what the future holds.

"I don't know what's gonna happen tomorrow and, my car is very sensitive to certain gases so I have to be consistent and if I have to keep jumping to cheaper and cheaper, I'm not gonna have a car to get to work," Vigil said.

AAA offers several tips for drivers looking to save money at the pump: sign up for fuel rewards programs, fill up when temperatures are at their coolest, and drive less to spend less.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.