Tucsonans gather for annual Good Friday procession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At the base of 'A' Mountain, Tucsonans gathered for the 58th annual Good Friday procession, hosted by the El Dorados Orphan League. Around 4pm, they gathered with the cross and around 5pm, the group began walking up the mountain carrying the white cross.

By 7p.m., they placed the cross at the top of the mountain. On Easter Sunday, the gates will open at sunrise and they'll offer Easter services in English and Spanish starting at 6a.m. Antonio Pinarosantibanez, a spokesperson for El Dorados, said it's a time for people to put all their worries onto the cross and pray with one another.

“It’s a community event that helps center their family and be a part of," he said. "We’re non judgmental non discriminatory and this is a Tucson born and raised event and it means so much to us to have so much community support every year.”