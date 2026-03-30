Tucson mobile home fire under control after ammunition 'cooking off'; No serious injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Fire crews battled a mobile home blaze in the 2100 block of West San Juan Trail this afternoon, bringing the fire under control about 30 minutes after they were called.

The Tucson Fire Department was dispatched at 2:32 p.m.; Engine 15 arrived at 2:36 p.m. and reported smoke showing and the mobile home fully involved in flames. Crews initially held back from entering the structure after receiving reports of gunshots at the scene. The Tucson Police Department (TPD) later said the sounds were likely ammunition “cooking off” inside the home. ("Cooking off" is when a round explodes or fires prematurely due to extreme heat from its surrounding environment, rather than being triggered by a gun’s firing pin.)

Firefighters fought the blaze defensively from the exterior as flames spread to nearby brush and ignited a power pole, which fell. The fire was declared under control at 3:01 p.m.

The homeowner confirmed all residents escaped the home. One person was evaluated at the scene for injuries but refused transport. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.