Tucson hikers prepare for the city's first 100-degree day of the year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson will likely see its first 100-degree day of the year by Thursday afternoon, prompting hikers on Tumamoc Hill to adjust their routines and find ways to cool down.

After walking about three miles, some hikers take a pit stop at the bottom of the hill to get a smoothie or acai bowl at the Purple Tree truck.

"We park here regularly. People love a healthy, cold treat when they’re done hiking a very difficult hike," Jeremy Edgar said.

Edgar helps out at the Purple Tree food truck and is also an adventure consultant, so he is very much acquainted with the outdoors. When I told him the record for the earliest 100-degree day ever recorded in a calendar year is set for this week, he said he is going to have to push his bike rides much earlier.

"Well I’m a very avid cyclist, I'm a Tucson native and grew up riding my bike here. Love bikepacking, adventuring and getting people out into the wilderness so this triple digit is gonna limit when I can do my riding," Edgar said.

Though those temperatures are spiking, it is not going to scare 93-year-old hiker Taylor Moore away from Tumamoc.

"No, last year when I was 93, I could do it in 107, and so I think I’ll make it," Moore said.

Moore does not skip a beat. You can find him on the hill every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He comes prepared for the heat.

"I have long sleeves. I have a lot of water, and it’s got ice in it. Hear it?" Moore said.

Moore says it is okay if you cannot make it all the way up at first, and he suggests taking it in stages.

"If you have plenty of water, and if you’re overweight, turn around and come back until you can gradually make it to the top like I did," Moore said.

It was Shane Cowen’s second time hiking Tumamoc, something he plans to do weekly with his friends and family, but with the temperatures rising, some changes may be made.

"We obviously picked a good time. It’s getting really hot now, it’s pretty brutal. We’re gonna have to start going later. We just can’t do it in the sun like this," Cowen said.

If you are out hiking or doing any outdoor activities, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) recommends bringing one liter of water per person. When your water is halfway gone, SARA says that’s when it’s time to turn around and start heading back.

Also bring salty snacks, electrolytes, sunscreen and anything to protect you from the sun.

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