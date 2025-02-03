Tucson Gem and Mineral Show returns amid economic challenges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, the largest event of its kind in the country, kicked off this weekend, drawing visitors and vendors from around the world.

However, this year’s event comes at a time of economic uncertainty, with some vendors reporting lighter crowds and slower sales compared to previous years.

It's held at multiple locations across Tucson, including the bustling 22nd Street venue, which serves as a bellwether for the gem and mineral show.

Alan Sturm of Mystic Marine Minerals, based in Janesville, Wisconsin, noted a noticeable decline in foot traffic this year. He says the signs were apparent before the show even began.

“Usually, when we get here before the vendors are allowed in, it’s damn near impossible to find parking,” Sturm said. “This year, it’s been a breeze every single time.”

Sturm and other vendors attribute the dip in attendance and sales partly to broader economic challenges, including inflation, the effects of impending tariffs, and financial concerns among consumers.

“I’ve noticed in the past that if there is something really large and possibly detrimental toward the American consumer, conventions and sales events typically tend to get a little less attendance because people are worried about their financial future,” Sturm explained.

Travis Barnes, owner of Barnes Emeralds and Jewelry, echoed these sentiments, pointing to the economic strain on the middle class.

“The economy is dragging the middle class down to where they have to really budget their money to survive,” Barnes said. “Things like crystals and jewelry are optional.”

However, vendors such as Gary Benzel of San Diego-based Studio Rock Shop, say that he’s seen impressive sales numbers this year, though he’s seen higher sales in the past few years. He thinks that attendance appears to be gradually increasing.

“The first show after the pandemic was unbelievable—our best sales records ever,” Benzel said. “After that, it was a little slow, but it’s building up again.”

Visit Tucson expects around 65,000 people to attend the 50 events associated with the gem show across the city.

While some vendors expressed concerns about the economic climate impacting sales, others emphasized that the event is about more than just transactions.

“It’s about the experience as much as it is the sales,” Sturm said. Barnes agrees that the event gives him a chance to meet his clients in person, bringing personal meaning to the event that goes beyond sales figures.

The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show runs until Sunday, February 16th, offering a wide array of exhibits, vendors, and activities for enthusiasts and collectors. For more information about the events, check out Visit Tucson’s guide to the event.