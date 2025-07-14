Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD traffic stop leads to drug bust, finding fentanyl, cocaine, guns and cash

TPD Drug Bust
Tucson Police Department
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers recently stopped a suspected drug dealer near Grant Road and Interstate 10.

During the traffic stop, officers with the Westside Community Response Team first discovered a stolen handgun in the driver's vehicle.

A search led officers to find nearly 100 grams of fentanyl pills, powder cocaine, another loaded handgun, and close to $10,000.

The driver was arrested and taken to Pima County Jail on several felony charges.

"CRT squads across Tucson continue to remove illegal drugs and weapons from our community," TPD wrote in a post to Facebook.

