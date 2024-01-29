TPD finds injured woman lying in roadway on Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating how a woman ended up injured, and lying in the road on the Westside.

Officers say it happened early Monday, Jan 29th near Mission Rd. and Veterans Pl.

Details are extremely limited right now, but police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD is advising drivers to avoid Southbound Mission Rd. from W. Calle Guadalajara to W. Veterans Pl., while police investigate.

KGUN will continue to provide you updates on air and online.