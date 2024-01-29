Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismWestside News

Actions

TPD finds injured woman lying in roadway on Westside

Near Mission Rd. and Veterans Pl.
Tucson Police found a woman lying in the road with serious injuries on Monday, Jan 29. Officers say it happened near Mission Road and Veterans Plaza.
Mission Rd. and Veterans Pl.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 09:00:06-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating how a woman ended up injured, and lying in the road on the Westside.

Officers say it happened early Monday, Jan 29th near Mission Rd. and Veterans Pl.

Details are extremely limited right now, but police say the woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD is advising drivers to avoid Southbound Mission Rd. from W. Calle Guadalajara to W. Veterans Pl., while police investigate.

KGUN will continue to provide you updates on air and online.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WESTSIDE RESOURCES

City of Tucson Ward 1 Tucson Unified School District Pima County Public Library City of Tucson Parks & Rec Saguaro National Park West Tucson Mountain Park

Find the stories in your neighborhood