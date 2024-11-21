Tohono O'odham mother in mourning following sudden death of 18-year-old son in San Xavier District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 11th, Maryia Miles woke up to a call no mother wants to hear. Her son, John Miles, had just turned 18 the day before she was told her son was killed.

"He got hit by a car and we still haven't found the person who hit him," said Miles, holding back her tears.

Tohono O'odham Police Department said in a statement to KGUN 9 that detectives are investigating what was an apparent hit-and-run incident, which killed John Miles in the early hours of November 11th.

"He was celebrating his birthday," his mother explained. She knew he was with his friends that night, she added, but never got to throw him a celebration with his family.

“So instead of having his birthday celebration at our house, we ended up here at his funeral service. We had two big giant cakes and we celebrated like that with John… and we sang him happy birthday just as we planned.”

She shared what she knew about the investigation, which wasn't much, given the circumstances of what authorities know about her son's death.

“There's not much evidence around here. It was very dark.”

She hoped change could help heal her loss, with the pain of her loss symbolized by her freshly-cut hair. She planned to share her message with as many members of the community as possible.

“Make sure you're driving the speed limit and if you're drinking and driving, ask someone to drive you home or just don't drive at all,” she said.

She and her family members described what they've seen near Mission Rd. and San Xavier Rd. as the communities around the reservation continue to grow. They pointed out drivers speeding through the road they remembered being quiet during their childhood.

Recently, Miles said, she's seen many people who do not live in the San Xavier District using Mission Rd. as a detour. She described a pattern of high speeds through an area where people commute by walking.

The family of John Miles hoped anyone with information would come forward. As authorities continue searching for answers, they're asking the public to contact the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department at (520) 383-3275 with any information.