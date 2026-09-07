Three Points residents push back on proposed 5,500-acre solar farm that could reshape desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proposed solar farm in Three Points could cover more than 5,500 acres of Sonoran Desert near Robles Junction along Ajo Highway — and residents are fighting it.

The developer, CG Three Points LLC, operates under solar company Repsol. The company held a meeting in August to share how the project would benefit the community.

Once operational, Repsol says the Three Points Solar Project would generate enough electricity to power more than 124,000 Arizona homes annually. The company says the project would also bring hundreds of construction jobs to the area and generate more money for local schools and the fire district.

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But neighbors like Robert Steinbach say the land at stake is home to saguaros, barrel cactus, wildlife, and animals that migrate through the area — and that the development would cause irreversible damage.

"Our desert is very fragile and one solar farm could destroy the whole ecosystem of the desert all the way up to Gates Pass possibly, which would be really bad. It would look really different," Steinbach said.

He says he moved from Tucson to Three Points in 2020 to get away from crime and found a great deal in this area.

"Been lovely but now we have corporations wanting to come out and just take advantage of people and destroy our beautiful backyard," Steinbach said.

He has been flying his drone leisurely over the area to document what residents say would be lost.

"It's really gonna show what we have and what we can't lose to this, you know, solar farm that will just decimate this desert. It's a delicate ecosystem out here," Steinbach said.

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Steinbach and other residents say the area is home to protected wildlife, including saguaros that require a license to remove from the ground.

"We got those beautiful caracara eagles, Mexican eagles that come up and they migrate and they nest right across the highway, right off the highway. There's a big nest in a swirl cactus, but they migrate all through here and eat and hunt and all that," Steinbach said.

"The solar project could really decimate this whole landscape and not to mention the Cactus Wrens, Gila monsters we have out here, and all kinds of other, like pineapple cactus."

Community members have also been holding their own meetings opposing this solar farm.

"Some people were like, oh, why fight? We're gonna lose. But majority consensus is we have to stand up and make our voice heard," Steinbach said.

Residents are also raising concerns about the project's potential impact on the area's water supply.

"There's a wash over there where the water runs, so upsetting the natural flow of water will just divert so much water from other parts of the desert, which will cause that chain reaction, then domino effect of things failing," Steinbach said.

He said the people who get their water from a well will also feel the effect.

"The problem is, being on a well, they're gonna drain that natural aquifer down, and it's gonna cost thousands of dollars to drill it further down and further down every year because the water tables gonna be lower, lower, lower, and lower," Steinbach explained. "Less water for all the surrounding community and ranchers in this area, the horses, the cattle, and all the other livestock."

Steinbach and neighbor Jessie Sager created a Facebook group called 3PAC, which stands for Three Points Action Committee. Community members are encouraged to share information, thoughts, and concerns about the project. Steinbach also uses the group to post his drone footage of the area.

"It's to show what our desert looks like untouched and unmolested by people. It should always look great for people who enjoy horseback riders and responsible people that use the side-by-sides. It's great; come out here and enjoy the scenery, but leave it pristine when you leave," Steinbach said.

Dates and times of future community meetings can be found on saveroblesjunction.com.

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