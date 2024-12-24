Three Points horse rescue and sanctuary preps for holiday fireworks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As we gear up for Christmas and New Year's, Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue and Sanctuary is taking special steps to keep their eight horses feeling safe and secure when the fireworks start.

Jennifer Phillips, a volunteer at the Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue and Sanctuary shares five tips for keeping horses safe this holiday season.

“Make sure they're in a secure stall, give them hay, give them grain, mush or a toy, a radio, or consult with your veterinarian to see if there's a supplement that they can take over the counter," said Phillips.

By taking these proactive measures, the sanctuary hopes to minimize the stress on its horses.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Phillips says constant fireworks around the holidays aren’t a common issue in their area. No matter what, they’re airing on the side of caution.

“Just because it was quiet last year doesn't mean it's going to be quiet this year. Just because 4th of July wasn't that bad, doesn't mean New Year's isn’t going to be as bad. So, you always want to be on the safe side and make sure your horse is put up so that nothing happens to it," Phillips said.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Phillips doesn’t advise leaving your horse in a turnout or large area of land during loud celebrations.

“And if they're in a smaller stall like these right here behind us, they're less likely to have room to get up the momentum to charge or run or get hurt because there are not many hazards in the stalls typically, so it's safer to keep them in the stalls," said Phillips.

Phillips says keeping your horse inside a secure stall helps prevent major injuries if they’re easily spooked.

“They could run into a tree, they could cut themselves. They can run into the fence, their hooves can get stuck. They could fall in a divot and break their leg. They have really delicate legs and feet, and so you want to protect that," said Phillips.

The sanctuary recently built a new stall after taking in two mini horses.

“We have enough stalls so that everybody can be comfortably housed should the fireworks be a problem this year," Phillips said.

As we enjoy holiday celebrations, it’s important to remember that the loud noises from fireworks can be stressful for animals, including horses. With the right preparation, Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue and Sanctuary is doing everything possible to keep their horses safe and secure.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

The sanctuary is looking for more volunteers. If you'd like to volunteer or donate to the sanctuary, you can contact them here.