Three Points community speaks on proposed solar farm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Points residents and farmers are speaking out against a proposed solar farm that would cover more than 5,500 acres of land in the area.

Douglas Lowell, a farmer and board member of the Altar Valley Conservation Alliance, said he learned about the project through the nonprofit and knew he had to do something.

He shared a map showing the solar company's proposal and has since been organizing community meetings to discuss the project with neighbors in Robles Junction.

ALTAR VALLEY CONSERVATION ALLIANCE

"This is going to be a huge loss of habitat. It's almost an ecological doomsday for eight square miles. All the trees will be gone. The animals will be gone. There's mule deer, javelina, as I said, my favorite, the jackrabbits," Lowell said. "All kinds of animals underneath the ground will be gone, and it's impossible to put it back. No matter what people say about there being a way to salvage off the equipment and restore the land. I don't believe it."

Neighbors have raised concerns about more than just wildlife. Linda Saner has lived in Three Points for over 50 years. She worries the project could have financial consequences for property owners in the area.

"The zoning right now is agriculture out here and it's going to change. If this happens it's going to be industrial, so that means everyone's property taxes are going to go through the roof," Saner said. "It's a beautiful area and to see it destroyed, it's sad."

The land in question is Arizona State Land, meaning the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) controls who uses it. KGUN 9 asked ASLD if it will be leasing to the solar company and it said it look into our request.

Not everyone in the community opposes the project. Three Points resident Laura Balderson, who has lived in the area since 1993, believes it's time to transition away from fossil fuels and that requires making difficult choices.

"My thought is where do we begin with renewable energy? You know gas prices are over four dollars a gallon. Are we gonna keep doing that?" Balderson states. "We gotta start somewhere. We've gotta do something and make some sacrifices and people worry about the solar panels doing damage to the land and everything. How much damage is being done by exhaust fumes out of how many cars are here?" Balderson said.

Pima County District 3 Supervisor Jennifer Allen also attended the community meeting. Allen said the solar company has not submitted anything to the county, and when it does, the approval process is lengthy. She said the community should continue organizing and work to clarify what it wants.

"So we have time. Nothing on any agenda. No decisions have been made," Allen said.

The solar company did not respond to a request for more information about the project. Lowell created the Southern Arizona Open Space Alliance. You can learn more information as well as the dates and times for future meetings on their website.

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