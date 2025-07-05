They're coming to America: 20 sworn in at Saguaro National Park naturalization ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While many celebrated the Fourth of July with barbecues and fireworks, 20 people from around the world gathered at Saguaro National Park’s west side to make their first memories as American citizens.

The journey to citizenship varied for each individual. “I was a resident, a permanent resident for five years,” said Santos Martinez, who came to the U.S. from Mexico.

For others, the wait was much longer. “I’ve been in the United States as a permanent resident for 20 years,” said Chiui Lin, originally from Taiwan.

Despite the different paths, many shared a common motivation. “I came here to get a better life and education,” said William Niragira, who emigrated from Burundi.

Lin echoed that sentiment: “To have a better life, you know? To have the opportunity to grow myself.”

The new Americans took the Oath of Allegiance in unison, pledging their loyalty to their new country. “I will support and defend…” they recited during the ceremony.

For Niragira, the day held even more personal significance. “It’s my birthday, it’s happening on my birthday! And I’m glad to be here with mom. It’s an honor for me to be here and celebrating with my mom,” he said.

Ruben Reyes, the keynote speaker and District Director for Congressional District 7, who himself became a U.S. citizen years ago, encouraged the group to embrace their heritage as part of their American identity. “Be proud of your family and where it is that you come from, because you are going to add just a little more of that fiber and make it a better place to be!” Reyes told the new citizens.

According to Saguaro National Park officials, another naturalization ceremony is scheduled for October on the park’s east side, and there are already plans to continue doing Fourth of July ceremonies next year.