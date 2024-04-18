The circus has arrived at the MSA Annex on Tucson's Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s called the Horse’s Mouth Circus because their main performance stage is a horse trailer.



The show features aerial stunts, music, magic and more.

There’s a show for families in the evening, and another one at night geared more for adults.

The team travels around the country to perform, but one member, Clayton Letson, is from Tucson. Letson said he is excited to perform back in his hometown.

“I love Tucson. I love coming back here. It’s what brought me to this business. Growing up, going to Old Tucson studios, seeing the cowboys, learning to juggle, being in the circus," Clay Letson said. "I decided, 'Hey I want to do cowboy stuff.'”

The family shows start at 5:30 p.m. and the adult shows begin at 8 p.m.

