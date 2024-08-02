The 'Brucedog' lives on at this Westside brick-and-mortar restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In a town known for the Sonoran dog, the 'Brucedog', created by Bruce Gerowitz, also maintains a loyal fanbase.

Bruce unfortunately passed away earlier this year, but his legacy lives on in the form of a brick and mortar hot dog shop on the west side.

The dog is 100% Vienna Beef and comes with hummus, vegetables, chili, mustard, and "fakin' bacon".

Despite the unusual toppings, Tucsonans swear by the Brucedog.

"They were asking me what I wanted after surgery and all I could say was literally a Brucedog," one customer said.

It started in 1989.

The Brucedog gained a cult following as Bruce Gerowitz took his stand across Tucson.

Due to his health, Bruce closed up shop five years ago.

He lived long enough to see his hot dog stand become a brick and mortar restaurant last October.

Then he passed away in January.

“He would say, “did you see my logo and see my picture?” He was so excited. And so proud," Lizzeth Alvarez, a longtime friend of Bruce said.

She met him at his stand over a decade ago, saying he became a father figure for her.

Most of Bruce’s family lived in Israel, so his customers became his Tucson family.

"Every weekend, any holidays. He even started celebrating Christmas with us," Alvarez said.

Over the years even celebrities took notice.

“George Clooney was a fan. He loved Brucedog," Alvarez said.

In the end, Bruce cared about his Tucson community most of all.

"If I could see him one more time, if he could give me a hug one more time. I would tell him that he would be remembered for a long time. Because I know Brucedog is going to continue on," Alvarez said.