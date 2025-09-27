Street improvement projects coming to the Westside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) are asking the community for feedback on three west side improvement projects in the works to help keep bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians safe.

One of those projects is improving 36th Street from Mission all the way down to Mockingbird Lane. They want to enhance safety, pavement conditions and accessibility.

Lee Miller, City of Tucson DTM project manager says there isn’t a draft design just yet for the 36th Street Improvement Project, but there are proposed ideas of what it could look like.

“We’re repaving the street and we’re also including pedestrian enhancements like a walkway and lighting and that also includes enhancements to the bicycle infrastructure there," Miller said.

He adds that the proposed new bike lane will create more comfort by adding a few feet of striped space that further separates people driving and people biking.

Gary Gibson, co-chairman of the Westside Neighborhood Association says 36th Street improvements are important because it leads to a trailhead.

“I don’t want to see, um, bike lanes on either side of 36th Street. I’d rather see just one path like the loop going from La Cholla all the way to the trailhead and I think that’ll serve the neighborhood better and probably be less expensive to put in," Gibson said.

The La Cholla Protected Bike Lane Project will add a new, two-mile, protected bike lane between Starr Pass Boulevard and Ajo Highway.

“Protected bike lane means it is physically separated from the vehicular travel lane," Miller explained.

Renee Valdez lives nearby in the Enchanted Hills Neighborhood and says he sees pros and cons with the La Cholla proposal.

“It’s good to put the bike lanes in because that might deter people from taking La Cholla because La Cholla is way too crowded as it is and then with this new housing development, it’s just gonna add more traffic to the area," Valdez said.

He also wants a control box moved on Ajo so drivers can see incoming traffic and be safe.

“If you're making a right turn, you can't see incoming traffic cause this box is blocking you," Valdez describes. " And when you pass that box to see, you have a fence that has all kinds of trash here, so you can’t even tell it’s the street light from mission or incoming traffic."

The San Marcos Bicycle Boulevard Project expands from Mission to Marmora connecting neighborhoods, schools, and parks.

Speed humps or traffic circles will also be used to slow down traffic.

The La Cholla and San Marcos projects are funded by Prop 407, a bond package approved by voters in November 2018 to provide $225 million to improve City parks amenities and connections.

You can let the City know what you think of the proposed changes to these two projects by leaving notes on their interactive exhibit site.

The 36th Street Improvement project is funded through the voter-approved Prop 411 Better Streets | Safe Streets Program and funds set aside by Mayor and Council to improve the pavement on Tucson’s Collector Streets.

You can also share your thoughts on the 36th Street project by filling out a survey.

Construction is anticipated to begin in late 2026.