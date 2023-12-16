Still need to do holiday shopping? Mercado District Holiday Bazaar runs all weekend long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Still have people to cross off your holiday shopping list? Well, there is still time to get your holiday shopping done at the Mercado District Holiday Bazaar.

It is located at 267 S. Avenida del Convento and is open Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The three-day event features about 70 different local vendors.

Adela Artisan Owner Alexa Rodriguez shared, “This is the best market I do every year. I always prepare for it. You sit here and you're here for three days, but it's amazing, it’s just beautiful.”

Rodriguez is set up at the bazaar for the fourth year where she sells accessories like jewelry and purses. All of her items tie back to her roots in Mexico.

“I get to work with different families that do different types of purses,” said Rodriguez. “And one of the biggest things, is we get to create using the same traditional techniques.”

She makes all of her purses with artisans in Mexico and many of them are heart shaped or have a heart pattern on them.

“It was a lot of us finding ways to put love and display love as a way of hearts,” explained Rodriguez.

The bazaar features vendors with items such as ceramics, jewelry and sweet treats.

Chez Peachy Owner Christa Lebron said, “Bento cakes are four inch personal cakes, and it's perfect to have for yourself or to share with a loved one.”

It is a bright and vibrant cake shop – with some special, non-edible items available this weekend.

“We have our fake cake collection which is perfect as a gift,” Lebron described. “You can wear it if you want or you can hang them on the wall.”

For Lebron, the bazaar is about much more than just making sales.

“I just love interacting with people in general, and I'm a very big social butterfly. So, I have to say building relationships and getting to know people is definitely the best part for me.”