Spring into gardening: Tucson Organic Gardeners' fair offers plants and education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all gardeners – or anyone dreaming of becoming one – now’s your chance to plant your seeds. The Tucson Organic Gardeners is hosting its Spring Plant Fair on Saturday, March 22, at the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind. More than 30 vendors will be lined up in the parking lot, selling locally grown plants, seeds, and gardening supplies.

In addition to gardening goods, the fair will feature food trucks, live music, arts and crafts, and even a petting zoo with sheep.

To help visitors live a healthier life, the fair will offer four educational talks, happening every hour. Topics will include seed saving, regenerative plant practices, how to care for bees, and even some unusual plants.

Here is the lineup:



9-9:30 a.m. – Nicci Radhe: Seed Saving Tips

10-10:30 a.m. – Monica King: Bees, Bees, Bees

11-11:30 a.m. – Charles Rogers: Regenerative Planting Practices

12-12:30 p.m. – Ecogro: Weird Plants

“People enjoy coming out and getting outside, meeting other people, learning things from all these different vendors,” said Keith Lierman, president and fair coordinator of Tucson Organic Gardeners.

“You see tons of new gardeners coming for the first time. They’ve never gardened in their lives, and they leave with armfuls of plants and seeds, and it’s amazing because then you see them again year after year,” said Nicci Radhe, social media coordinator for Tucson Organic Gardeners.

Additionally, the indoor gym at the venue will transform into a ‘Buffalo Exchange’ clothing dollar sale.

The event will take place at 1200 W. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85745, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free to attend, but cash will come in handy for anyone looking to purchase goods from vendors.