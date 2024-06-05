Spiders, scorpions common sights in Tucson amid triple-digit temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With triple-digit temperatures in full swing, it’s hard not to notice the increase in bugs as they make their way into homes across Tucson.

Rose Rathbun is no stranger to wildlife and insects where she lives. She's a west-side resident, living beside Tucson Mountain Park. Rathbun spotted two giant black widow spiderwebs in her backyard during KGUN's visit.

From rattlesnakes in the foliage to finding dead scorpions inside her home, Rathbun knows what to look out for when gardening to stay safe. She remembered a frightening memory of when her Goldendoodle, Riley, was bitten by a desert crawler as a puppy.

“He got a scorpion in his mouth and he was drooling for weeks, and I didn’t know what had happened," Rathbun said. "Except I found a dead scorpion in the house and I was like ‘Oh no.’ So, they can be very dangerous.”

Jon Urias, lead inspector for Arizona Pest Control, says even more will come out from the ground once the monsoon arrives.

“They’re gonna look for food, moisture, shelter," Urias said. "All those three things is what insects in general look for, especially predator insects like a scorpion or a spider; things like that.”

Rathbun has found a rattlesnake and several scorpions in her home. She now relies on pest control to make sure they don’t get inside anymore.

“I would stay away from that," said Rathbun. "I would let someone else take care of that.”

Rathbun tells me she's aware of the desert environment she lives in and wants the critters to get taken care of humanely.

“All the things have venom or poison, or the trees have thorns," Rathbun said. "I mean, it’s an environment that’s meant to protect itself.”

Urias recommends pest control services when dealing with venomous bugs to keep them from repopulating in and around your house.

