Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation hosts Cops and Rodders Car Show

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF)hosted its annual Cops and Rodders Car Show at Pima Community College - West Campus on Saturday, November 2.

SALEF is a nonprofit organization that aims to raise public awareness and funds to support law enforcement agencies in Southern Arizona.

The car show was started by law enforcement officers in 2007. This year’s show featured about 300 different show cars, with participants from all across Southern Arizona and even some from New Mexico.

KGUN 9

Officers from local law enforcement agencies attended this community event which had a DJ, food trucks and other vendors.

“Just watching everybody enjoy the show cars, watching people intermingle with law enforcement puts positivity towards our police officers and that’s what we’re here for.” SALEF Board Chair Evelyn Brantley said.

Proceeds from the car show will benefit local law enforcement. Resources SALEF provides include safety equipment, training and drone technology.