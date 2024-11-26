Southern Arizona DUI Task Force urges safe celebrations ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement across Southern Arizona urges the community to celebrate responsibly.

The Southern Arizona DUI Task Force held an event Tuesday at Pima Community College's campus on the Westside, focusing on the dangers of drunk driving ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

Thanksgiving is among the deadliest times of the year on the nation’s roads, with some of the highest rates of DUI-related crashes. According to the latest data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 35% of fatal crashes on Thanksgiving Eve in 2022 involved drunk drivers.

Jean Young, a victim of a DUI crash, shared her harrowing story at the event. Young was hit by a drunk driver in 1971, leaving her in a coma for months and changing her life forever.

“I was just scared. I didn’t know what was going on,” Young said. “I looked over at the calendar, and it said March. All I could remember was it being January. I thought, ‘No, this can’t be.’”

Today, she speaks at events like Tuesdays to educate people on the impacts one decision could have on others.

Organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving emphasized similar sentiments.

“Hearing it from victims and survivors about their injuries due to someone else’s choice is devastating,” said Clarissa Meda with MADD. “The impact lasts a lifetime.”

Young hopes her story encourages others to make safer choices this holiday season.

“If you’re going to drink, drink at home, call an Uber, or have a non-drinking friend take you home,” she said.

The Southern Arizona DUI Task Force is increasing enforcement over the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding drivers to have a plan before drinking.