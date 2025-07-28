Small plane catches fire at Ryan Airfield, cause under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A small plane caught fire Saturday evening off the runway at Ryan Airfield. Crews with Drexel Heights Fire District responded to find a small plane in flames.

Three people were inside the plane at the start of the incident. All three occupants had evacuated by the time first responders arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire while paramedics evaluated the occupants, who declined treatment. The Tucson Airport Fire Department also responded to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.