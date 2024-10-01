See smoke on the Westside? Don't worry, it's a controlled burn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're driving on I-10 near Prince Tuesday, you may see some smoke rising up from the Sweetwater Wetlands. But don't worry, and don't call the fire department.

It's the annual controlled burn of the popular recreation and bird watching spot. The park will be closed to the public today and at least two more days.

Firefighters will be back in a couple weeks on Nov. 13th to do another controlled burn.

The city does the controlled burns at the Sweetwater Wetlands every year to reduce the number of mosquitoes, control invasive plant species populations, and train wildlands firefighters.