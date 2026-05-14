School bus route changes spark questions for Three Points parents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Families in Three Points are trying to figure out how their children will get to high school after major changes to Marana bus service in the area.

Several pickup stops will be eliminated before the next school year, leaving some families concerned about transportation access and overcrowding at the remaining stops.

“But at least they did give us some warning,” parent Joy Frandsen said.

She has lived in Three Points for the last five years with her family. She has four children, two of whom already attend Marana High School. Next year, all four will attend the school.

Athena Kehoe Altar Valley Middle School

The Altar Valley School District serves students only through eighth grade, so many teenagers in Three Points attend high school in Marana or Flowing Wells.

In a letter to families, the Marana High School principal said the district is facing financial challenges and growing transportation demands.

After conducting a transportation audit, the district decided to eliminate more than 20 bus stops in Three Points.

Starting next school year, Marana will only pick up students at two locations in Three Points.

Frandsen said she is concerned the remaining stops could become overcrowded.

“If we can take our kids to these bus stops, that’s great, but that doesn’t guarantee a spot on the bus,” she explains, “So what do they do? Leave them there?”

Marana told KGUN 9: "In the event of overcrowding, priority is given to resident students. If a bus reaches its legal capacity, students attending via Open Enrollment (out-of-district) may be responsible for securing their own transportation if we are not able to provide an additional bus to that location."

Marana Unified School District says state transportation funding did increase slightly this year, but it still hasn’t kept up with rising costs like fuel, bus maintenance and driver pay. The district says its large service area and limited funding led to the route changes in Three Points.

The Marana district also said there is no formal agreement with Altar Valley to provide transportation for students.

Google Earth Marana and Flowing Wells in proximity to Altar Valley School District

Families who cannot reach the remaining bus stops will need to find their own transportation options.

“A lot of parents can’t do that, especially with gas prices or their work schedule,” Frandsen says.

Families also have the option of enrolling in Flowing Wells, which plans to keep multiple bus stops in the area next year.

“It’s too much for our kids,” Frandsen says. “We’re all getting put in a really crappy spot.”

For families in Three Points, the changes mean new questions about how students will get to and from school before the next academic year begins.