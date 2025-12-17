Saguaro National Park West expanding: Pima County Board OKs sale of 400+ acres to National Park Service

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the sale of more than 400 acres of county-owned land to the National Park Service (NPS), allowing it to become part of Saguaro National Park West, a move county officials say will expand and strengthen Saguaro National Park West while protecting additional Sonoran Desert habitat.

Located west of Tucson, the land is located north of Gates Pass Road and east of Kinney Road. The proposed sale includes about 240 acres of land in Tucson Mountain Park and 160 acres of property that the County purchased in 2009, both of which lie adjacent to Saguaro National Park’s Tucson Mountain District.

The action follows an offer from the National Park Service to acquire the parcels and adds to a multi-year effort by Pima County and conservation partners to link local preserves and reduce private inholdings inside and adjacent to the park.

“It is exactly what the intention of Pima County’s open space acquisition program is — to help protect these lands,” said Kris Gade, director of Pima County’s Conservation Lands and Resources Department, in earlier coverage of the proposal. County officials said proceeds from the sale would be reinvested in the county’s conservation work under the Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan, potentially freeing up “millions of dollars” to support future land-protection projects.

Officials say the land transfer would strengthen habitat connectivity and public access while protecting scenic desert landscapes and the native wildlife that depend on them. The county previously has worked with the Trust for Public Land and other partners on smaller additions to Saguaro National Park earlier this year, illustrating a continuing local strategy to consolidate public ownership around the park and nearby preserves.

The approved sale must now move through the administrative steps required for federal acquisitions, including finalizing purchase paperwork and coordinating land management transition with the National Park Service. County and federal officials did not provide a timeline for closing Wednesday.

Conservation groups welcomed the decision as a long-sought opportunity to protect more of the Tucson Mountains’ desert environment and to reduce future development pressure in areas critical for wildlife and outdoor recreation. The county has emphasized that these transfers align with its Sonoran Desert Conservation Plan goals to balance growth while preserving natural open space.

The board’s vote is the latest in a series of efforts to grow Saguaro National Park through purchases and partnerships that have added dozens of acres in recent years. Advocates say consolidating public ownership improves habitat protection, preserves recreational access, and simplifies land management in one of the region’s most iconic desert landscapes.