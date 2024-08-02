'Safety, safety, safety': TUSD trains new crossing guards in Menlo Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified, the biggest district in Pima County went back to class on August 1.

Amid the excitement, behind-the-scenes administrators are working to make sure everything goes safely.

This includes training the newest class of crossing guards.

“We want to make sure safety comes first," Crossing Guard Supervisor Jennifer Sanchez says.

Sanchez trains her new recruits in the classroom and out in the field. She says they’re the unsung heroes of school safety.

“Sometimes crossing guards are a little overlooked," Sanchez said.

Jessica Allen is one of the new trainees. She was inspired to become a crossing guard as she always worries about her kids getting to and from school safely.

Adam Klepp

“I would hope that if I wasn’t there, someone else would be doing the same for my kids," Allen said.

Outside, Sanchez simulates a real street crossing.

She watches as guards practice everything from how to hold the stop signs, to how to roll the new speed limits into the street.

Sanchez says drivers also need to be on the lookout now that school is back in session.

“Please don’t be on your phones," Sanchez said. "Keep your makeup put away, try not to eat on the road. There are a lot of innocent kids just trying to learn how to cross.”

The trainees will quickly go from the classroom to the road. Their first day as crossing guards is August 2.