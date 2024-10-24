Safety improvements to Silverbell Road include new bike barriers, cross walks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers on Tucson's west side are urged to slow down along Silverbell Road following recent safety improvements that aim to protect pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

The Menlo Park Neighborhood Association recently announced the completion of a safety project along the road, adding concrete barriers and K71 bollards to enhance protection for cyclists. The changes also include three high-visibility crosswalks with flashing beacons near busy intersections, such as those near Saint Mary’s Hospital and Safeway.

The project was completed by Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Daniel Ruiz, a lifelong resident of the area and a victim of three hit-and-runs, welcomes the improvements but stresses the importance of attentive driving.

“Tucson drivers need to be more cognizant of what they’re doing,” Ruiz said. “It’s a great improvement, but if people aren’t going to pay attention to it, then what good does it serve?”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, bike lanes with barriers can significantly reduce the number of crashes.

In a Facebook post, The Menlo Park Neighborhood Association said it hopes these improvements will encourage drivers to slow down and make Silverbell Road a safer place for all.