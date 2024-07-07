Rollies Mexican Patio expands to MSA Annex on the Westside

Rollies Mexican Patio has been serving food on the south side since 2017, but on Saturday, July 6, the restaurant expanded to the west side at the MSA Annex.

The restaurant’s original location is located at 4573 S. 12th Avenue. The new location is located at 267 S. Avenida Convento, building 4.

Owner and Tucson native Mateo Otero has had an interest in food and cooking since he was just 5 years old. He loves being able to share the food and flavor he grew up with and is excited to now do that on the west side.

He said, “I’m pretty much both, from both sides of the town, from the south side and the west side of town…I just feel at home and it just feels good to be here.”

Friends, family and community members came out to celebrate and eat on Saturday. The area around the restaurant was packed, even before 11am when the ribbon cutting took place.

Two of those in attendance were his proud dad and mom. His mom, Debbie Otero said, “His vision has really impressed me. How much he can create and his food, what he creates, it’s just been wonderful. It’s been a real blessing for us as his parents.”

For Mateo Otero, family is at the center of his business. It's all hands on deck for his fiancee, 10-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son.

“We’re all part of it,” Mateo Otero said. “We all work and I’m glad to teach them how to run a business and they’re (kids) learning really fast.”

The menu includes some staples from his original location like “nana’s tacos,” but has some new items like chilaquiles.