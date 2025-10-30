Put on your costumes and head to DJ Jahmar's 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you’re looking for some pre-Halloween fun, Jahmar Anthony, known as DJ Jahmar, is hosting his 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat Thursday night on the west side for you and your kids to enjoy.

Put on your costumes and head to IHOP located at 1963 W. Valencia Road from 6-10 p.m.

Dj jahmar is all about giving back to his community and connecting people with music.

The trunk or treat is a free event and all families are invited to enjoy the night in a safe space.

“We’re gonna have cars out here, classic cars, like the Ghostbusters car out here. We’re gonna have low riders out here. We’re also gonna have motorcycles out here. We’re also gonna have vendors out here that just want to support the kids in Tucson and give out candy. It’s gonna be a great time," Anthony said.

If there’s something strange in your neighborhood? Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

You'll be able to get in and take pictures with a replica of the Ghostbusters Ectomobile.

Tattoo is the man behind the wheel of this classic machine.

“Childhood memories. You know, other peoples ages in life, we ain’t got much to hold onto now, you know? Society’s changing," Tattoo said.

And that’s why he says, trunk or treats are the way to go.

“It’s all about safety for these kids. You can’t go out and about anymore. We need to set up a spot, we need to have the community touch base. We need to know who’s who and go home safe," Tattoo said.

Don’t ghost them - show up and trick-or-treat yourself.

Dj Jahmar says last year over 300 kids attended and is hoping for more this year.

Once again, the free event is Thursday Oct. 30 from 6-10 p.m. in the IHOP parking lot located at 1963 W. Valencia Road.

Happy Halloween!