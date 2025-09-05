Proposal to rename Joaquin Murrieta Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A proposal has been submitted to the City of Tucson to change the name of Joaquin Murrieta Park in the west side to Salomón R. Baldenegro Park.

It was first called the Northwest District Park more than 50 years ago and was renamed Joaquin Murrieta Park in 1990.

But how did the park even come to be?

That’s where Baldenegro comes in.

Activist, leader, mentor, all words people use to describe Baldenegro.

He grew up in Barrio Hollywood and saw the need for a park in the underserved area.

Initially, he advocated for the El Rio Golf Course to become a city park in 1970.

Raul Ramirez, a friend of Baldenegro's, is one of the people pushing for the park name to be changed in his honor.

Ramirez says Baldenegro was recognized as a key organizer and spokesperson by both the community and city officials.

“He organized a group of people that started confronting the city and eventually there was a protest movement and the people from the west side and then other individuals that came from different barrios in Tucson participated in the process and they occupied the park," Ramirez said. "Because they got tired of the City promises and said we're going to take over the park."

Ramirez has known Baldengro since his college days at the University of Arizona and says Baldenegro, who is now 81-years-old, is long overdue for recognition.

“Many of us consider him as the father of Chicano movement in Tucson because he was involved in this protest movement that resulted in benefits for the whole community including the El Rio Neighborhood Center," Ramirez said.

Baldenegro was the leader of the El Rio Coalition, which not only resulted in the creation of the El Rio Neighborhood Center – but also the park that is now called Joaquin Murrieta.

Baldenegro and Ramirez also participated in the planning process for the park's renovations.

One major addition is a mural that represents the Chicano culture and how the park was established.

Alfonso Chavez is one of the muralist and says the park carries so much history.

“It’s a mural for Joaquin Murrieta Park here celebrating the community and all that has been fought for, for us to exist in such a beautiful space," Chavez said.

Chavez grew up playing baseball with his siblings at Murrieta Park and says he has many memories there.

“This spot here is a very core foundational aspect to what makes west side Tucson, west side Tucson," Chavez said.

Chavez doesn't believe the new name would impact the mural.

You can learn more about Baldengro and other movements he was a part of, here.

If you would like to voice your support or provide feedback on the change, you can submit your comments to the City until October 17th.