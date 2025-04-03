Project Echelon’s Gran Fondo returns to support veterans in Oro Valley & Marana

Project Echelon is back in southern Arizona for its third consecutive Gran Fondo in Pima County, continuing its mission to support veterans through cycling. In partnership with Explore Oro Valley and Discover Marana for the second year in a row, the nonprofit is hosting a weekend of events to build community and empower veterans.

Project Echelon The 75-mile route for Project Echelon's Gran Fondo event

The Gran Fondo, a charity ride rather than a race, invites veterans, their families and cycling enthusiasts to take part in a scenic 50- or 75-mile group ride through Oro Valley and Marana. The ride features stops at the Arizona Heroes Memorial and the Fallen Marine Memorial, honoring those who served.

Project Echelon The 50-mile route for Project Echelon's Gran Fondo event

Founded in 2014, Project Echelon is a professional cycling team and nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of veterans through physical activity. Executive Director Eric Hill said the organization was created after a veteran friend of his, struggling with addiction, attempted suicide for the third time. That moment pushed him to find a way to support veterans through structure and community.

“Being physically active, having a goal, a race, an event to look forward to and get that structure back in their life is really important for them,” Hill said.

The weekend kicks off Saturday, April 5, with packet pickup and a pre-ride celebration at Steam Pump Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. The main event begins Sunday, April 6, at 9 a.m., followed by a community celebration from noon to 4 p.m.

Crystal Franke, marketing director for Explore Oro Valley, highlighted the economic and community impact of the event.

“It brings visitors that stay in our hotels, that dine in our restaurants and support our local businesses,” Franke said.

For participants like cyclist Troy Fields, the event is an opportunity to ride for more than just competition.

“Bike racing itself can be kind of a selfish thing. A lot of thinking about you but I think to have the focus shifted a little bit is really nice,” Fields said.

Hill also noted the strength of the cycling community in Oro Valley and Marana, calling it an ideal location for the Gran Fondo due to the terrain and local enthusiasm for the sport. Looking ahead, he hopes to see Project Echelon riders competing in the 2028 Olympics when the Games return to the United States.

Registration for the Gran Fondo is still open at Project Echelon’s website.

While there are no road closures or traffic restrictions, drivers are encouraged to use caution and be aware of cyclists following regular traffic laws.