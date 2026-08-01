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Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 66-year-old woman

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Please call 9-1-1 if you see or have any information regarding Ms. Esarey.
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Posted

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 66-year-old woman.

Debra E. Esarey was last seen July 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. near 6225 W. Ajo Way, according to the sheriff's department.

Esarey is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, black pants and a black ball cap.

The sheriff's department said Esarey may have a medical condition that affects her cognitive ability.

Surveillance images released by investigators show a person matching Esarey's description outside a business.

Anyone with information on Esarey's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

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