Pima County Sheriff's Department searching for missing 66-year-old woman

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 66-year-old woman.

Debra E. Esarey was last seen July 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. near 6225 W. Ajo Way, according to the sheriff's department.

Esarey is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, black pants and a black ball cap.

The sheriff's department said Esarey may have a medical condition that affects her cognitive ability.

Surveillance images released by investigators show a person matching Esarey's description outside a business.

Anyone with information on Esarey's whereabouts is asked to call 911.