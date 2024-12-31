Watch Now
Pima Animal Care Center offers tips to keep pets safe during New Year’s fireworks

PACC has ways you can keep your pets safe this New Year’s Eve from any loud booms or bright flashes that may scare your pets.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fireworks may be what we look forward to for New Year’s celebrations, but for pets, the loud booms and bright flashes can be terrifying. Each year, Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) sees an increase in lost dogs after holiday festivities.

“A kennel is the worst place for a family pet, and so we don’t want them here. We want them home,” said Steve Kozachik, interim director at PACC.

Kozachik said dogs have more sensitive hearing than humans, making them especially vulnerable to loud noises. Fireworks can disorient and scare them, sometimes causing them to run away.

“They’re loud, and dogs don’t understand where the explosions are coming from,” Kozachik said. “If they’re outside and see the flashes in the sky, it confuses and frightens them.”

PACC is already at capacity with about 450 dogs, and holidays like New Year’s Eve often push the shelter over its limit.

To protect pets, PACC advises keeping them indoors during celebrations. Playing white noise or soft music and keeping pets in a quiet, enclosed space can help reduce their stress. Kozachik also mentioned the importance of not leaving pets outside where they could panic and escape.

PACC is also offering free microchipping to help owners quickly reunite with their pets if they get lost. With a microchip, PACC or any vet is able to quickly find the owners of a rescued dog.

