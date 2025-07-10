Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
PCSD sharing water safety reminders after child drowning on Westside

POOL
JAMES PFALZER
POOL
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is sharing an important reminder on pool safety following the death of a 4-year-old on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the child was reported missing around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and was later found in a nearby pool.

A neighbor who did not wish to go on camera says the child was found in the pool of the home adjacent to where the child went missing.

PCSD and the Department of Child Safety are conducting investigations. In the meantime, PCSD is reminding the community of the importance of the ABC's.

In a post to social media, PCSD shared a video explaining how Arizona has one of the highest numbers of child drownings.

A: Adult Supervision
B: Barriers
C: Swimming Classes or CPR

Pima County's free swim classes are already sold out for the Tucson area this summer, but the YMCA of Southern Arizona offers one free swim lesson.

The American Red Cross offers CPR courses for $37. The Sarver Heart Center also provides information on learning CPR.

