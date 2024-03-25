PCSD investigating suspicious death on the Westside near Ryan Airfield

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death on the Westside of Tucson, just past Ryan Airfield.

Deputies were conducting a welfare check near Marstellar Rd. and Park Rd. in the morning hours of Sunday, March 24, when they found a body under "suspicious circumstances."

Details are extremely limited at this time; anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

Stay with KGUN 9 for more updates.