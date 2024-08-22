PCC's Asthma Action Team: Bringing awareness to pediatric asthma in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With more than 6 million children living with asthma, according to the C.D.C., there’s a nationwide push to prevent emergency visits due to asthma.

In Southern Arizona, a group of healthcare workers are doing the work they hope will make a difference. Four students and one director make up the “Asthma Action Team,” operated from Pima Community College West.

“I started to notice a trend,” said Alma Arellano, Clinical Director at Pima Community College West. “A lot of cases were coming through my students' case logs. and I realized a lot of cases were coming through with symptoms of asthma, but not diagnosed with asthma.”

This observation jumpstarted her efforts to form the Asthma Action Team, with the goal to teach families about asthma. Each of the four students were inspired by their own experiences in taking this opportunity.

“My son was diagnosed with asthma, the more I learned about the condition, the more I found my passion,” said Erica Middlekauff, a P.C.C. student.

While their respiratory program’s classrooms are currently under construction, the group has kept busy preparing for the first official partnership with the Lomeli Daycare in Douglas, Arizona.

“A lot of my girls didn’t know how to administer or how to clean the equipment,” said Angelita Lomeli, owner of the daycare.

That changed after learning from the team’s “Asthma Action Video,” and now her daycare center will have the tools to treat asthma properly.

“If we can catch it sooner, they don’t have to go to the emergency room. Everything can be controlled through maintenance drugs. But instead, they’re using a rescue inhaler constantly, and that albuterol is not for everyday use,” said Elma Arellano.

When asked if this was something she expected to be so passionate about, she said "I started this journey for my daughter. She passed away from diaphragmatic hernia, nothing with asthma, but the pain.. I didn't want anybody to feel that.”

Elma and her students’ passion is why any daycare in Southern Arizona can have the chance to get involved in educating their staff and families. For more information, contact Elma Arellano at earellano7@pima.edu.