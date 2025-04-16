Past attractions find new life at Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson Studios shuttered its doors to visitors back in 2020, eventually reopening after the COVID pandemic with a new operator, American Heritage Railways.

Now that operator is expanding Old Tucson as an entertainment destination. They just added new 'Wild West'-themed rides, saying there's still more to come.

Old Tucson is well known for its stagecoach rides, taking you through the streets of this Wild West town, and for its miniature train, which carries kids—and kids at heart—on a ride around the famous western movie locations.

"We're sourcing rides and attractions for the park that will bring back that nostalgia," said Old Tucson General Manager Tony Sanders.

Sanders has added a half-dozen new rides and attractions to the theme park over the last year, including the brand new Pony Express ride.

"What they do is they get on a pony and they run it around that course," Sanders explains. "They get to experience what it's like to be a Pony Express rider."

KGUN 9

They've also added a car convoy ride for kids, miniature golf, a petting zoo and a candy shop.

Old Tucson also now gives kids a chance to rope a calf—they brought back a 'panning for gold' experience.

But for those of us who grew up going to Old Tucson, the best is yet to come.

"We're bringing back the antique cars," Sanders tells me.

A staple at old Tucson for decades, the antique cars ride began in the 1970s, with boards keeping the cars on the track, eventually advancing to a metal rail in the middle.

It was a ride enjoyed by kids and parents alike, which explains why Sanders says heard a lot about the attraction since taking over the reigns as GM.

"Where is the antique cars? So we're excited to do that. We're happy to bring them back."

The antique cars will make their return this October for Nightfall. It's part of an overall effort to reconnect with those of us who have fond memories of Old Tucson.

"Those folks who came here as kids, right, they rode these rides, they're back. They're back with their kids now. And the experience just grows and grows," said Sanders.

You'll have a special chance to check out the new rides April 25 -27.

Old Tucson is celebrating Tucson's 250th birthday—with $17.75 tickets to mark Tucson's birth year, 1775.