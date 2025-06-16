PACC’s new ‘Paw Patrol’ team hopes to build trust with pet owners in local parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new volunteer initiative from the Pima Animal Care Center is bringing education, not enforcement, to local parks.

PACC’s “Paw Patrol” team is visiting parks across Pima County to share pet care resources and laws with dog owners. Volunteers hand out goodie bags with treats, educational pamphlets and speak one-on-one with pet owners about leash laws, free vaccine clinics and microchipping.

“We’re not just enforcing, we’re supporting,” says Animal Cruelty Investigator Paige Gagnon. “We want people to know what’s required by law, but also that we’re here to help.”

The program also helps reduce the backlog of calls to PACC, which Gagnon says includes nearly 1,600 pending cases. Many non-emergency issues, like leash violations, often go unanswered as officers respond to more urgent cases.

Beyond education, Gagnon hopes the program helps reshape public perception of the agency.

“It’s important that people see us not just as the ‘bad guy’ but as a resource,” she says. “Ultimately, we want to keep our community and their pets safe.”