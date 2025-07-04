PACC shares safety tips to keep your pets safe for the Fourth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July celebrations, they can be frightening and dangerous for pets, often causing a spike in lost animals, according to the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC).

“Dogs don’t understand what the booms are,” said Steve Kozachik, director of PACC. “Their sense of hearing is much more sensitive than ours; what’s loud to us is four times louder to them.”

Kozachik recommends bringing pets indoors during fireworks and creating a safe, quiet space for them. If you’re not home, he suggests using white noise or calming music to reduce anxiety.

Despite prevention efforts, PACC typically sees a 25% increase in intake during the holiday. “Our census is over 500 right now, and after tonight, it’ll rise closer to 600,” Kozachik said.

To raise awareness, PACC is hosting a community event tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., with ice cream from Bark and Barry and a chance to comfort shelter dogs during the fireworks.