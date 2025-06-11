PACC offering free microchips and ID tags to keep pets safe ahead of July 4

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is offering free microchips and customized ID tags for both dogs and cats at the shelter now through July 3.

The initiative is part of a larger push to help pet owners prepare for the Fourth of July, historically the busiest time of year for animal shelters across the country.

Last year, PACC took in 271 dogs during the week following the holiday , many fleeing their homes after being startled by fireworks. With 548 dogs currently in the shelter, PACC is already operating beyond capacity and hoping to prevent a post-holiday surge.

In addition to free microchipping and tags, PACC urges pet owners to keep their animals indoors during firework shows and create a calm, secure environment .

For those looking to adopt, all dogs and puppies are currently free to adopt as the shelter works to ease overcrowding.