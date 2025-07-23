PACC, HSSA hope to prevent 10,000 pet surrenders with new grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two of Southern Arizona’s largest animal welfare organizations are teaming up to help more families keep their pets at home and out of overcrowded shelters.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona and Pima Animal Care Center have been awarded a $1.9 million grant from Maddie’s Fund. The three-year investment will support a joint effort to expand services, such as low-cost veterinary care, behavior training, and temporary foster placement.

It will also pilot a joint Pet Support Center, allowing the two organizations to coordinate responses, share resources, and serve as a one-stop shop for families in need. PACC’s current Pet Support Center already receives more than a thousand calls each week, and staff say the demand for help is far greater than they can currently meet.

“This is all about keeping pets at home with the people who love them,” said HSSA CEO Dr. Kristin Barney. “We’re doing that by expanding on all the services that PACC and the Humane Society do really well.”

In fiscal year 2023–2024, PACC took in 18,547 animals, including dogs, cats, and other pets. Many came from emergency situations or families in crisis—scenarios both groups say could be prevented with the right support.

PACC Director Steve Kozachik said the shelter is currently housing around 450 dogs—nearly double the 250 it was designed for.

“We don’t want the animals here at PACC. That’s not where they belong,” he said. “We want them in people’s homes.”

The grant will also fund a new veterinary social worker through HSSA, aimed at helping both people and pets through difficult transitions. In addition, the funding will support more staff at PACC’s nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC, to help meet growing veterinary demand.

“We know that when people are struggling, pets are struggling,” Barney said. “Trying to tackle both of those issues separately has not been successful for us. But bringing a veterinary social worker into our community will help us address challenges on both sides of the leash.”

According to the ASPCA, nearly six million animals entered U.S. shelters in 2024. With this new funding, HSSA and PACC aim to keep 10,000 pets from entering the shelter system over the next three years.