PACC faces overcrowding of strays as hundreds of pets need safe homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) is dealing with a growing capacity problem. The facility currently houses nearly 500 dogs but has only 218 kennels available, leaving officials and staff working to find solutions as hundreds of strays across Pima County need safe homes.

The pressure increased when 26 dogs were placed in PACC's care after Animal Protection Offices found them neglected in a hoarding case in early October.

According to PACC, the animals were living in unsanitary conditions, including exposure to waste.

It's not a good place to grow up as a person or a dog," PACC Communications Manager Nikki Reck said. "Dogs are like people in the sense that recovery from traumatic events is different. Some dogs do really well and they're fine, while others take time."

One dog navigating the transition from the streets to the shelter is Dexter, a former stray who has found a temporary home at PACC under the care of caretaker Rachel Perez. Perez said Dexter needed time to adjust after his time as a stray.

"He just needs some time to come around. Just no pushing boundaries with him." Perez said.

With patience, Dexter began to settle in.

"He was a biter. I took my time cleaning his kennel and he came around and he became my baby boy." Perez said.

Perez said the adjustment period is common for animals arriving from difficult situations.

"They get into the shelter environment where it could be a little scary for them. That's why everybody, especially myself, work very, very hard to get them to come around." Perez said.

As animals continue to come in, the pressure on available space is building. Perez said finding room for each dog has become a daily challenge.

"We are struggling with finding places for the dogs' kennel spaces, so we have to make room for them." Perez said.

October is one of the busiest months for PACC, as they're seeing an increase in strays. They say not enough people are adopting to match the number of pets coming in.

PACC Director Steve Kozachik said the overcrowding creates real concerns about staff safety, volunteer safety and the welfare of the animals themselves.

"Nobody likes to put animals down. Nobody working here is here to do that. When we get a situation, though, where we have two dogs to a kennel, and they're getting amped up and sometimes fight, we have an obligation to the safety of our staff, the safety of our volunteers, the humane treatment of the animals, and to the safety of the public." Kozachik said.

The potential aggression and safety risk, combined with the lack of space, is causing PACC to run out of options.

"But at some point, when the census gets so high that we have no other options, sometimes euthanizing an animal is the sad outcome." Kozachik said.

Despite those realities, Perez said the staff's commitment to each animal in their care remains consistent.

"We all care about these dogs. We put so much time into them. In hopes to show them their true selves." Perez said.

Perez said fostering or adopting can make a direct difference for animals in the shelter.

"So adopting is very important even if you foster for a little bit. But giving them that time in foster home, even if you can't adopt, it's the best thing for them." Perez said.

PACC is hosting adoption events through the holidays for community members interested in giving an animal a permanent home.

More information on how to adopt, including the 26 dogs from the hoarding case and pets at the shelter, is available at PACC's website.