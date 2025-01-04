Over 120 new animals in PACC care after New Year's Eve

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — PACC has taken in 98 dogs and 21 cats since the start of the new year adding to their already over-capacity kennels.

“So we plead with people keep your dogs inside during the fireworks," said PACC's interim director Steve Kozachik. "They’re always some who don’t and so every July fifth and sixth and every January second and third we get an influx of dogs.”

Those dogs add to the roughly 450 already in the shelter.

“We want them back in your home," he said. "This is the worst place for your animal. We just want to get the dogs out of here it helps them from a behavioral standpoint. Being in a kennel all day long is bad for them just psychologically.”

They're asking owners to come look for their lost pets and get them, tagged and micro-chipped to prevent losing them again.

“These are your family members," he said. "Treat them like it.”

PACC also says they're waiving most reclaiming fees to help reunite lost pets with their families. If you lost a furry family member, they recommend checking Petco Love Lost, where you can find pictures of lost and found pets from shelters across town.