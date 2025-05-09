Oro Valley residents want to see OVPD officers get improved pay as talks continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Oro Valley police officers will have to wait at least two more weeks for a decision on their next pay deal.

After nearly four hours of public comment and discussion Wednesday night, the Oro Valley Town Council voted 6-0 to delay action on a new compensation agreement with the police unions until May 21.

The council chambers were so full, some supporters had to wait outside or use overflow rooms. Dozens of residents, many wearing blue, showed up in a visible show of support for the Oro Valley Police Department.

People lined up out the door and filled every seat, calling on town leaders to take action. One resident during public comment said, “Tonight I ask you to give the cops what they want.”

The Oro Valley Police Officers Association is asking for a 13.6% pay increase for officers with one year of service and an 8.8% increase for those with 10 years or more. Union leaders say around 30 officers are considering leaving over pay—pointing to higher starting salaries at nearby agencies.

OVPD's starting salary is currently $57,263 per year. In comparison, Marana officers start at $62,575, and Tucson Police Department starts at $61,235.

“If you want services and you want good services, you have to pay for them,” said Mark Platt, an Oro Valley resident of 30 years. “If we want to maintain the service we have for the Oro Valley Police Department, you have to pay for that.”

OVPOA President Kristofer Knapp spoke with KGUN 9’s Andrew Christiansen after the meeting and said he remains hopeful the town will adopt a competitive pay structure.

“Hopefully when you get this new pay scale and people start seeing the comparative, hopefully we can get support on the April 14 proposal submitted by management,” Knapp said.

Former councilmember Steve Solomon told KGUN 9 that the delay sends the wrong message to officers and the community.

“We fund our police first. We make sure we have adequate staffing, we make sure we have complete compensation,” Solomon said. “If we start to lose our public safety, we have lost everything.”

In a text message to KGUN 9, Councilmember Elizabeth Robb said the town recognizes OVPD’s role in Oro Valley being ranked the safest town in Arizona and is committed to ensuring officers are compensated fairly.

The next scheduled council meeting is set for Tuesday, May 21.