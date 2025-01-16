Oro Valley church faces setback as town rejects sanctuary height proposal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene is going back to the drawing board after the town's Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denied its request to increase the height of its proposed new sanctuary.

Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene A rendering of a proposed new sanctuary at the Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene.

The commission's decision came during a nearly two-hour meeting on Tuesday night, during which close to two dozen nearby residents spoke out against the proposal. Many of those residents have been vocal in their opposition to the church's expansion plans for years.

“We were pleased and find some comfort in that this morning. We're not doing any victory dances or anything like that,” said Tim Tarris, a neighbor who organized the group “Neighbors Against OVCN Rezone” a few years ago.

Tarris says he and other neighbors were surprised the commission voted unanimously to deny the request. He believes a turning point came when town leaders physically surveyed the property and saw how the proposed sanctuary would impact the area.

The church initially planned to build a sports complex on its property, but after significant pushback from neighbors, they pivoted to plans for a new sanctuary. Despite the change, opposition from residents remained strong, with concerns about increased traffic, noise, and light pollution continuing to drive their resistance.

Pastor Chris Collins of OVCN says the church is disappointed but remains committed to finding a solution to accommodate its growing congregation.

“While we might have been disappointed for a moment, we are not discouraged. We will regroup and figure out what is available to us to utilize existing zoning,” Collins said.

Tarris says neighbors are taking the commission's decision as a small victory, but they aren't over-celebrating.

“We're hoping that they're able to find that somewhere else that will allow our little historic piece of the world here to remain unchanged. Which really was the driving force behind our opposition,” Tarris said.

The church now plans to reassess its options under current zoning regulations, but its next steps are unclear.

For neighbors living near the church, the commission’s decision provides temporary relief as they prepare for what may come next.