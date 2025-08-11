Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One man dead following shooting at Westside bar

45-year-old Fred Sanchez was shot and later died at a hospital, while TPD says another man was wounded
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say one man was killed and another wounded in a shooting at The Hideout bar on Mission Road.

According to TPD, officers responded to the area just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, TPD says 45-year-old Fred Sanchez was unresponsive and wounded from gunshots.

Detectives believe several witnesses of the shooting left the bar prior to officers getting there.

Sanchez was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

TPD also says a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds checked into another hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

They believe he was involved in a confrontation with Sanchez shortly before the shooting.

The case is still under investigation. TPD is asking anyone with information to call 911, or 88-Crime.

