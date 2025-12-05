One dead after shooting on West Sonora Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized Thursday night on the city’s Westside.

TPD says officers were called to the 1100 block of West Sonora Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Tucson Fire paramedics took both to the hospital.

Officials said that one of the victims, identified as 60-year-old Job Gamera, died from his injuries. His family has been notified.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man, remains in the hospital, police said.

According to TPD, the two men were neighbors and got into a verbal confrontation that escalated into gunfire. Detectives with the Homicide Unit interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene.

Police say everyone involved has been identified, and no suspects are outstanding.

No arrests have been made, police said. TPD says detectives will present the case to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

KGUN 9 will have the latest.